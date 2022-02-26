UN calls for 'safe, unimpeded access' to Ukraine for aid operations

United Nations, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :The UN's emergency relief coordinator called for "safe, unimpeded access" for aid workers to carry out humanitarian operations in Ukraine, after the Russian invasion.

"We need the safe, unimpeded access and protection of our humanitarian workers and the deliveries that they will be doing... as soon as the security allows it to all areas of Ukraine affected by conflict," Martin Griffiths told reporters.