UrduPoint.com

UN Calls For 'stop' In Fighting To Allow Mariupol Evacuation

Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2022 | 04:30 PM

UN calls for 'stop' in fighting to allow Mariupol evacuation

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :The United Nations Ukraine crisis coordinator, Amin Awad, on Sunday called for an "immediate stop" to fighting in Mariupol to allow the evacuation of trapped civilians in the battered city "today".

"The lives of tens of thousands, including women, children and older people, are at stake in Mariupol," Awad said in a statement. "We need a pause in fighting right now to save lives.

"The longer we wait the more lives will be at risk. They must be allowed to safely evacuate now, today. Tomorrow could be too late." His call came after an attempted evacuation from Mariupol by Ukraine had failed Saturday, with Kyiv saying it was "thwarted" by Russian forces.

The UN statement said there was an estimated 100,000 civilians trapped in the city, which has been heavily destroyed after being besieged by Russian forces for weeks.

Awad said Orthodox Easter, which is celebrated in both Russia and Ukraine, provided an opportunity to halt hostilities.

"At a time of a rare Calendar alignment of the religious holidays of Orthodox Easter, Passover and Ramadan, it is the time to focus on our common humanity, setting divisions aside," Awad said.

This month UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had urged a pause in fighting for Orthodox Easter.

Hopes for an Easter ceasefire were dashed this weekend as fighting raged in eastern and southern Ukraine.

Ukraine said Sunday that Russia was "continuously attacking" the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, where Ukrainian servicemen defending the city are holed up.

The nationalist Azov regiment, at the forefront of the battles with Russian forces, has said civilians are also trapped in the plant.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his forces not to assault the plant this week, but to keep it under siege instead.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia Holidays Vladimir Putin Mariupol Women Sunday From Ramadan

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th April 2022

7 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results -- collat ..

Football: English Premier League results -- collated

16 hours ago
 Inter outclass Roma to return top of Serie A

Inter outclass Roma to return top of Serie A

16 hours ago
 Law, constitution being violated by PTI on CM's oa ..

Law, constitution being violated by PTI on CM's oath-taking : Attaullah Tarar

16 hours ago
 RugbyU: French Top 14 results - 1st update

RugbyU: French Top 14 results - 1st update

16 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.