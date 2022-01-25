UrduPoint.com

UN Calls On Burkina Military To Free President 'immediately'

Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2022 | 03:10 PM

UN calls on Burkina military to free president 'immediately'

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :The UN's human rights office on Tuesday called on soldiers who seized power in Burkina Faso to free immediately the West African nation's president, Roch Marc Christian Kabore, and other top officials.

"We call on the military to immediately release the President and other high level officials who have been detained," said Ravina Shamdsasan, spokesperson of the Human Rights Office of the High Commissioner.

Related Topics

United Nations Burkina Faso Christian Top

Recent Stories

Widow killed over land dispute

Widow killed over land dispute

35 minutes ago
 Samina Alvi emphasize empowerment of women through ..

Samina Alvi emphasize empowerment of women through Vocational Training

35 minutes ago
 Tea imports increase by 5.14pc in 1st half

Tea imports increase by 5.14pc in 1st half

35 minutes ago
 Turkiye's sectoral confidence posts mixed figures

Turkiye's sectoral confidence posts mixed figures

35 minutes ago
 Honduras seeks way out of political crisis under w ..

Honduras seeks way out of political crisis under watchful eye of US

35 minutes ago
 Putin to Hold Online Meeting With Italian Business ..

Putin to Hold Online Meeting With Italian Businesspeople on Wednesday - Kremlin

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.