UN calls on Burkina military to free president 'immediately'

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :The UN's human rights office on Tuesday called on soldiers who seized power in Burkina Faso to free immediately the West African nation's president, Roch Marc Christian Kabore, and other top officials.

"We call on the military to immediately release the President and other high level officials who have been detained," said Ravina Shamdsasan, spokesperson of the Human Rights Office of the High Commissioner.