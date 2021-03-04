United Nations, United States, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :A senior UN official on Thursday called on Eritrea to pull troops from Ethiopia's Tigray region after reports of atrocities despite denials by both governments of their presence.

"Eritrean defense forces must leave Ethiopia, and they must not be enabled or permitted to continue their campaign of destruction before they do so," Mark Lowcock, the UN under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs, told a Security Council meeting.