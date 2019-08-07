UN chief again urges restraint amid crisis created by Indian actions in occupied Kashmir

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has renewed his call for India and Pakistan to exercise restraint, after New Delhi's move to strip disputed Kashmir's special status led to a regional crisis.

"The Secretary-General's position at this point is to urge all parties to exercise restraint," Spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters at the regular noon briefing at UN Headquarters in New York in response to Kashmir-related questions.

"We said very clearly that we are following the developments in the region with concern," he added.

The UN chief is currently away from New York and is expected to return tomorrow.