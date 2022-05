(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the shooting deaths of 10 people at a supermarket in a predominately Black neighborhood in New York State, his spokesman said Sunday.

The suspect, 18-year-old Payton Gendron, who is white, live-streamed the attack, which was carried out at a Tops supermarket in the city of buffalo.

Most of the victims were African American The UN chief was appalled by this "vile act of racist violent extremism", UN Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a statement.

"The Secretary-General condemns in the strongest terms racism in all its forms and discrimination based on race, religion, belief or national origin.

We must all work together towards building more peaceful and inclusive societies," he said.

The UN chief extended his deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims and hoped that justice will be served swiftly.

The gunman was arrested following a stand-off with the police.

The incident marked the deadliest mass shooting in the United States this year.

It follows other recent racist massacres, including the June 2015 murder of nine African Americans at a church in Charleston, South Carolina, and the October 2018 attack on the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in which 11 people were killed and six wounded.