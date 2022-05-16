UrduPoint.com

UN Chief 'appalled' By 'racist' Killing In NY State's Black-dominated Area: Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2022 | 12:00 PM

UN Chief 'appalled' by 'racist' killing in NY state's black-dominated area: Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the shooting deaths of 10 people at a supermarket in a predominately Black neighborhood in New York State, his spokesman said Sunday.

The suspect, 18-year-old Payton Gendron, who is white, live-streamed the attack, which was carried out at a Tops supermarket in the city of buffalo.

Most of the victims were African American The UN chief was appalled by this "vile act of racist violent extremism", UN Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a statement.

"The Secretary-General condemns in the strongest terms racism in all its forms and discrimination based on race, religion, belief or national origin.

We must all work together towards building more peaceful and inclusive societies," he said.

The UN chief extended his deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims and hoped that justice will be served swiftly.

The gunman was arrested following a stand-off with the police.

The incident marked the deadliest mass shooting in the United States this year.

It follows other recent racist massacres, including the June 2015 murder of nine African Americans at a church in Charleston, South Carolina, and the October 2018 attack on the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in which 11 people were killed and six wounded.

Related Topics

Murder Attack Police United Nations Charleston Buffalo Pittsburgh New York United States June October Sunday 2015 2018 Church All Race

Recent Stories

KSE-100 index fall more than 1000 points in intrad ..

KSE-100 index fall more than 1000 points in intraday trade

9 minutes ago
 Big announcement by Peshawar Zalmi Chairman Javed ..

Big announcement by Peshawar Zalmi Chairman Javed Afridi

35 minutes ago
 PM directs to provide foolproof security to Imran ..

PM directs to provide foolproof security to Imran Khan

38 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16th May 2022

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.