UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Chief Asks Russia, Turkey To 'stabilize' Syria's Embattled Idlib

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 34 seconds ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 10:20 AM

UN chief asks Russia, Turkey to 'stabilize' Syria's embattled Idlib

United Nations, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :UN chief Antonio Guterres called on Russia and Turkey Tuesday to "stabilize the situation" in the Syrian province of Idlib, rocked by intense fighting that the UN body warned is creating a humanitarian disaster.

"I am deeply concerned about the escalation of the fighting in Idlib and the situation is especially dangerous given the involvement of an increased number of actors. Yet again civilians are paying a horrific price," Guterres told reporters.

His comments came ahead of a UN Security Council session on Tuesday to discuss the situation.

The world is facing "a humanitarian disaster unfolding before our eyes," Mark Lowcock, the UN's humanitarian chief, told the council.

Related Topics

World United Nations Syria Russia Turkey Idlib Price

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 19 June 2019

6 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador receives national Jiu-Jitsu team

8 hours ago

Hamdan bin Zayed visits ‘Sir Bani Yas Church and ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President reviewing regi ..

10 hours ago

UAE, Costa Rica stepping up economic cooperation: ..

11 hours ago

US Allows Iraq to Import Iranian Gas, Electricity ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.