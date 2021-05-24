UN chief backs 'independent investigation' into Belarus forced landing

United Nations, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Monday backed calls for an independent investigation after Belarus forced a commercial airliner to land so it could arrest an opposition activist, declaring himself "deeply concerned" by the incident.

"The secretary general supports calls for a full, transparent and independent investigation into this disturbing incident and urges all relevant actors to cooperate with such an inquiry," said his spokesman Stephane Dujarric in a statement.