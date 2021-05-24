UN Chief Backs 'independent Investigation' Into Belarus Forced Landing
Muhammad Irfan 40 seconds ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 11:40 PM
United Nations, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Monday backed calls for an independent investigation after Belarus forced a commercial airliner to land so it could arrest an opposition activist, declaring himself "deeply concerned" by the incident.
"The secretary general supports calls for a full, transparent and independent investigation into this disturbing incident and urges all relevant actors to cooperate with such an inquiry," said his spokesman Stephane Dujarric in a statement.