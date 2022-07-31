UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Calls For De-escalation In Iraq Amid Protests

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 31, 2022 | 10:50 PM

UN chief calls for de-escalation in Iraq amid protests

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday called on Iraqi parties to de-escalate the situation and avoid violence amid tension over the nomination of a new prime minister.

In a statement, his Deputy Spokesperson, Farhan Aziz Haq said the UN chief is "following with concern" the ongoing protests in Iraq that left many people injured.

"For the second time in a week, on Saturday," the statement said, "protesters stormed the parliament in Baghdad, breaching the high-security Green Zone and injuring more than 120 people, according to news media reports.

"Freedom of expression and peaceful assembly are fundamental rights that must be respected at all times," he said.

The spokesperson urged Iraqi parties and actors "to rise above their differences and form, through peaceful and inclusive dialogue, an effective national government.

" Tension escalated in Iraq in recent days following the nomination of Mohammed Shia al-Sudani as a new prime minister by a coalition of groups close to Iran amid protests by supporters of influential Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr.

Iraq has been in a political deadlock for nine months following the country's general elections in October 2021 which failed since then to agree on a new government between rival parties.

"The Secretary-General urges all parties and actors to rise above their differences and form, through peaceful and inclusive dialogue, an effective national government that will be able to deliver on longstanding demands for reform, without further delay," the statement added.

Related Topics

Assembly Injured Prime Minister United Nations Iran Parliament Iraq Baghdad October Sunday Media All Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 July 2022

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st July 2022

14 hours ago
 Prime Minister prays for peace, prosperity during ..

Prime Minister prays for peace, prosperity during new Islamic year

22 hours ago
 Prime Minister pays tribute to Hazrat Umar (RA)

Prime Minister pays tribute to Hazrat Umar (RA)

22 hours ago
 Chief Minister undertakes steps for state of the a ..

Chief Minister undertakes steps for state of the art health facilities

22 hours ago
 Cycling: Women's Tour de France results

Cycling: Women's Tour de France results

22 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.