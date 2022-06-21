UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Calls For Extension Of Syria Cross-border Aid Resolution

Muhammad Irfan Published June 21, 2022 | 08:50 AM

UN chief calls for extension of Syria cross-border aid resolution

United Nations, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday called for the Security Council to extend its authorization of cross-border aid into northwest Syria by a year -- a policy that veto-holding Russia has criticized.

The UN resolution allowing aid deliveries across the Syrian-Turkish border at Bab al-Hawa has been in effect since 2014, but is set to expire on July 10.

Nearly 10,000 trucks loaded with humanitarian aid passed through Bab al-Hawa last year bound for the rebel-held Idlib region. It is the only crossing through which aid can be brought into Idlib without navigating areas controlled by Damascus.

"I strongly appeal to the members of the Council to maintain consensus on allowing cross-border operations, by renewing resolution 2585 for an additional 12 months," Guterres said at the Security Council's monthly meeting on Syria.

"It is a moral imperative to address the suffering and vulnerability of 4.1 million people in the area who need aid and protection," said Guterres.

"When it comes to delivering life-saving aid to people in need across Syria, all channels should be made, and kept, available." Russia, an ally of Damascus, could veto a proposal to extend the cross-border aid mechanism, having already forced a reduction in the number of allowed border crossings on the grounds that it violates Syria's sovereignty.

Norway's deputy ambassador, Trine Heimerback, said ahead of the Council meeting that in addition to humanitarian aid, the resolution's renewal "will also facilitate further early recovery projects." Her statement could be read as a hint that Western nations will assist in the early stages of Syrian reconstruction projects in exchange for Moscow allowing the cross-border aid resolution to pass.

Russia has long called for the West to participate in Syria's reconstruction, but some members of the Security Council, most vocally France, have refused until political reforms have been enacted.

"In the absence of a political solution, there is absolutely no reason to normalize relations with the Syrian regime and move towards reconstruction," reiterated the French deputy ambassador, Nathalie Broadhurst, on Monday.

The United States, for its part, also hinted at possible increased involvement in Syrian reconstruction projects.

US ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who recently visited the Syrian-Turkish border, said that she "reaffirmed US support for early recovery efforts, which we know continue to be an important component of sustainable response efforts." Russia's deputy ambassador, Dmitry Polyanskiy, said that Moscow is "convinced" that humanitarian aid can reach "all regions of Syria" via Damascus, and blamed international sanctions for Syria's worsening humanitarian crisis.

Dozens of aid groups and six senior UN officials called in separate statements last week for a year-long renewal of the cross-border aid authorization, which was last extended in January for six months.

Eleven years into Syria's civil war, three million people live under the rule of jihadists and allied rebels in the Idlib region.

Half of them have been uprooted from their homes in other parts of the country and rely heavily on international aid.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Syria Exchange Moscow Russia France Damascus Idlib United States January July Border Moral All From Million

Recent Stories

'Govt earmarked big budget for agri sector', says ..

'Govt earmarked big budget for agri sector', says Governor

8 hours ago
 Ukraine attacks sea drilling platforms: Crimea off ..

Ukraine attacks sea drilling platforms: Crimea official

9 hours ago
 Predawn monsoon rains continued in AJK's lake dist ..

Predawn monsoon rains continued in AJK's lake district of Mirpur

9 hours ago
 Chairman BOI invite Saudi investors to bring inves ..

Chairman BOI invite Saudi investors to bring investment in Pakistan

9 hours ago
 Prime Minister fully committed to save country: In ..

Prime Minister fully committed to save country: Interior Minister

9 hours ago
 Amidst escalating needs & soaring hunger, refugees ..

Amidst escalating needs & soaring hunger, refugees caught in eye of storm: UN fo ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.