UN chief calls for 'immediate cessation of hostilities' in Ethiopia: spokesman

Glasgow, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called Tuesday for an immediate cessation of hostilities in Ethiopia, after the government there declared a state of emergency amid fears that Tigrayan rebels were heading for the capital.

Guterres called "for an immediate cessation of hostilities, unrestricted humanitarian access to deliver urgent life-saving assistance, and an inclusive national dialogue to resolve this crisis and create the foundation for peace and stability throughout the country," his spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, said.