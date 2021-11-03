UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Calls For 'immediate Cessation Of Hostilities' In Ethiopia: Spokesman

Glasgow, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called Tuesday for an immediate cessation of hostilities in Ethiopia, after the government there declared a state of emergency amid fears that Tigrayan rebels were heading for the capital.

Guterres called "for an immediate cessation of hostilities, unrestricted humanitarian access to deliver urgent life-saving assistance, and an inclusive national dialogue to resolve this crisis and create the foundation for peace and stability throughout the country," his spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, said.

