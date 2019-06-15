U.N. chief calls for independent probe into Gulf tanker attacks i

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) :United Nation (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Friday called for an independent investigation to establish as to who was responsible for the attacks on two oil tankers this week in the Persian Gulf that has escalated tensions in the region.

"It's very important to know the truth and it's very important that responsibilities are clarified. Obviously that can only be done if there is an independent entity that verifies those facts," he told reporters at UN Headquarters in New York, adding that he believed only the Security Council could order a U.N. investigation.

The United States blamed Iran for the attacks on Thursday, a charge Tehran strongly rejected.

The UN chief said he was available to mediate if the parties agreed, however he added that "at the present moment we don't see a mechanism of dialogue possible to be in place." Voicing his deep concern over the situation, Guterres said the world cannot afford a major confrontation in the Gulf.

The UN's political chief, Rosemary DiCarlo, discussed the Gulf crisis with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting in Bishkek, the UN spokesman said.

The Japanese- and Norwegian-owned oil tankers were struck by explosions in the early daylight hours Thursday after passing through the Strait of Hormuz some 25 nautical miles off Iran's southern coast.

The US Central Command has released footage that purports to show the crew of an Iranian patrol boat removing an object from the hull of the Japanese tanker.

The UN chief spoke to reporters after meeting with Arab League Chief Ahmed Aboul Gheit.

Gheit told reporters that he did not believe an Arab country was "trying to obstruct naval lanes or to shoot itself in the foot by acting the way we have seen in the Gulf of Oman or in the Hormuz Strait." "My call to our Iranian brothers - be careful and reverse course because you're pushing everybody towards a confrontation that no-one would be safe if it happens," he said.