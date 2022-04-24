UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Calls For Preserving Status Quo In Jerusalem Amid Israeli Violations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 24, 2022 | 10:20 PM

UN chief calls for preserving status quo in Jerusalem amid Israeli violations

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on Israel to respect the status quo of Jerusalem's holy sites during a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, according to a statement issued by UN spokesman's office.

The UN chief held telephonic conversations with the Palestinians and the Israeli government on Sunday during which he reiterated his commitment to support both sides in resolving the conflict, on the basis of United Nations resolutions, international law, and bilateral agreements.

Speaking to UN Secretary-General, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas accused Israeli police forces of acting "brutally" towards the peaceful worshipers, in flagrant violation of international law and the legal and historical status of the status quo in the holy city, according to media reports.

On the other hand, the reports said, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett claimed during the conversation with Guterres that Israel has been "the stabilizing force" in recent conflicts with Palestine.

Last week, Guterres expressed his grave concern over the recent escalation in Palestinian-Israeli tensions.

On his part, the secretary-general reaffirmed his commitment to the achievement of the two-State solution based on relevant United Nations resolutions, international law, and prior agreements and the importance of restoring a political horizon.

"The Secretary-General reiterated that the status quo at the Holy Sites must be upheld and respected," the UN statement added.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police United Nations Israel Palestine Jerusalem Sunday Media Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2022

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th April 2022

13 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results -- collat ..

Football: English Premier League results -- collated

22 hours ago
 Inter outclass Roma to return top of Serie A

Inter outclass Roma to return top of Serie A

22 hours ago
 Law, constitution being violated by PTI on CM's oa ..

Law, constitution being violated by PTI on CM's oath-taking : Attaullah Tarar

22 hours ago
 RugbyU: French Top 14 results - 1st update

RugbyU: French Top 14 results - 1st update

22 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.