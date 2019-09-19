UrduPoint.com
UN Chief Calls For Respect For Human Rights In Occupied Kashmir And Indo-Pak Talks To Resolve Crisis

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 12:00 AM

UN chief calls for respect for human rights in occupied Kashmir and Indo-Pak talks to resolve crisis

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Wednesday underscored the need for respecting human rights in Indian Occupied Kashmir, which is under repressive lockdown for over six weeks now, and urged India and Pakistan to find a solution to the grave crisis through dialogue.

Responding to a question from a Pakistani journalist at his crowded press conference marking the start of the General Assembly's 74th session, he said he would continue to advocate for the peaceful settlement of the decades-old Kashmir dispute.

The question he was asked was about the important statement he made after India scrapped occupied Kashmir's special status on August 5 and followed up by blocking communication access and has imposed curfews to thwart any protests by the oppressed people. In that statement the UN chief said, "The position of the United Nations on this region is governed by the (UN) Charter.

..and applicable Security Council resolutions". Today, he was asked that Kashmiris continue to suffer under the military lockdown and there has been no change in the situation and no movement towards an India-Pakistan dialogue and how he intended to bring it about.

The UN chief said his capacity for helping resolve the situation is "related to good offices and good office can only be implemented when the parties accept it." " And on the other hand," Guterres said, "it relates to advocacy. Advocacy was expressed and will be maintained," he added.

"I go on with a clear opinion that human rights must be fully respected in the territory and I go on with the clear opinion that dialogue between India and Pakistan is an absolutely essential element for the solution of the problem"

