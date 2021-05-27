UrduPoint.com
UN Chief Calls For Solidarity With Africa In Pandemic And Beyond

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 11:30 AM

United Nations , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :-- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday called for solidarity with Africa in the fight against COVID-19 and recovery from the pandemic.

"We need to move toward sustainable economic growth that protects the environment, promotes human rights and strengthens the social contract. And we need a stronger sense of solidarity and multilateral cooperation to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and leave no one behind. Now for that to be possible, we also need to express a very clear solidarity with the African continent in this dramatic moment in which we are still under the terrible impact of the COVID-19 pandemic," he told the opening of the Africa Dialogue Series 2021, a series of high-level public policy debates.

It is totally unacceptable that vaccines are not now fully available to the African continent, that Africa is dramatically lagging behind in vaccination, said Guterres. "I do believe that vaccines must be affordable and available everywhere."That is why he has been insisting with the Group of 20 countries to create a global vaccination plan and to create an emergency task force for that purpose, he explained.

Vaccination is very important but not enough. African countries need financial support to relaunch their economies,he said .

