UN Chief Calls For 'tangible And Credible' Forest Management

Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2022 | 10:40 PM

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :Healthy forests are "essential" for people and the planet, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in his message marking the International Day of Forests.

"They act as natural filters, providing clean air and water, and they are havens of biological diversity…(and) help to regulate our climate by influencing rainfall patterns, cooling urban areas and absorbing one-third of greenhouse gas emissions," the UN chief said.

Commemorated annually on 21 March, the international day reminds everyone that the sustainable management of forests and their resources, are key to combating climate change, and to contributing to the prosperity and well-being of current and future generations.

Forests also play a crucial role in poverty alleviation and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), he pointed out.

"They provide many communities and indigenous peoples with livelihoods, medicines, sustenance and refuge," the secretary-general said.

Even though these priceless ecological, economic, social and health benefits, global deforestation continues at an alarming rate.

While commitments to halt the wanton destruction of trees have rung out "loud and clear", and slowing has been registered in some regions, "each year we still degrade and destroy some 10 million hectares of forest," he said.

"It is essential that the world implements the recent Glasgow Leaders' Declaration on Forests and Land Use and other instruments designed to protect our forests," the secretary-general said.

He said now was the time for "tangible and credible action on the ground."This means ending the unsustainable consumption and production patterns that jeopardize forests and providing support to sustainably manage forests in the countries and peoples who need it.

"On this International Day of Forests, let us recommit to healthy forests for healthier livelihoods," he concluded.

