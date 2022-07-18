UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Calls Nelson Mandela A 'giant Of Our Time'

Published July 18, 2022

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in his message to mark Monday's International Day in honour of Nelson Mandela, hailed the first Black President of post-Apartheid South Africa and racial justice icon, "a giant of our time", who remains a "moral compass" for us all." The UN chief said that Mandela was the champion of a free and democratic South Africa who spent nearly three decades in prison resisting the racist apartheid regime, and called him "a leader of unparalleled courage and towering achievement; and a man of quiet dignity and deep humanity." Mandela – or Madiba, the clan name he's affectionately known by at home - was a "healer of communities and a mentor to generations", said the UN chief, noting that "walked the path to freedom and dignity with steely determination – and with compassion and love.

" He demonstrated through his life that everyone has the ability – and responsibility – to build a better future, he added.

"Our world today is marred by war; overwhelmed by emergencies; blighted by racism, discrimination, poverty, and inequalities; and threatened by climate disaster. Let us find hope in Nelson Mandela's example and inspiration in his vision." The best way to honour his legacy, is by taking action, Guterres said in his video message. Amid a rising in hate speech around the world, everyone has the duty to speak out, and stand up for human rights, "by embracing our common humanity – rich in diversity, equal in dignity, united in solidarity." Together and by following Madiba's example, "we can make our world, more just, compassionate, prosperous, and sustainable for all", The Secretary-General concluded.

