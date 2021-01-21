UN chief calls on Biden to propose new 'ambitious' climate target

(@FahadShabbir)

United Nations, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday welcomed US President Joe Biden's decision to rejoin the Paris climate accord, but called on him to adopt an "ambitious" plan to fight global warming.

"I warmly welcome President Biden's steps to re-enter the Paris Agreement on Climate Change and join the growing coalition of governments, cities, states, businesses and people taking ambitious action to confront the climate crisis," Guterres said in a statement.

"We look forward to the leadership of United States in accelerating global efforts towards net zero, including by bringing forward a new nationally determined contribution with ambitious 2030 targets and climate finance in advance of COP26 in Glasgow later this year."