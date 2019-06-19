UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Chief Calls On Russia, Turkey To 'stabilize' Syrian Province

Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 01:40 AM

UN chief calls on Russia, Turkey to 'stabilize' Syrian province

United Nations, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :UN chief Antonio Guterres called on Russia and Turkey Tuesday to "stabilize the situation" in the Syrian province of Idlib, rocked by intense fighting between pro-government and IS-led forces.

"I am deeply concerned about the escalation of the fighting in Idlib and the situation is specially dangerous given the involvement of an increased number of actors. Yet again civilians are paying a horrific price," Guterres told reporters.

His comments came ahead of an open UN Security Council session to discuss the situation, at the request of Belgium, Germany and Kuwait, non-permanent council members overseeing UN humanitarian operations in Syria.

Guterres appealed to Russia and Turkey, as signatories of a September 2018 memorandum aimed at deescalating the conflict in Idlib, "to stabilize the situation without delay." "There is no military solution to the Syrian crisis. The solution must be political," he said, stressing the need to respect human rights and international humanitarian law "even in the fight against terrorism.

" The United States asked that political aspects of the conflict also be addressed at the upcoming Security Council meeting, a diplomat said.

UN under-secretaries-general for political and for humanitarian affairs, Rosemary DiCarlo and Mark Lowcock, were expected to address the meeting.

In May, the council held several meetings on Syria and the situation in the rebel-held province of Idlib. The UN feared a humanitarian catastrophe if fighting in the northwest region continued.

In recent weeks, Idlib has been the target of nearly daily bombardments by the Syrian regime and its ally Russia.

The region was designated a demilitarized zone in September under an agreement between Russia and Turkey. This spared Idlib a major offensive.

The spike in violence in the province that is home to around three million people has left more than 400 people dead since late April and displaced 270,000 others, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Syria's war began in 2011 and has now claimed more than 370,000 lives. Several million more have been displaced.

Related Topics

Dead United Nations Syria Russia Turkey Kuwait Germany Idlib Price Belgium United States April May September 2018 Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed visits ‘Sir Bani Yas Church and ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President reviewing regi ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Costa Rica stepping up economic cooperation: ..

2 hours ago

US Allows Iraq to Import Iranian Gas, Electricity ..

1 hour ago

Govt has adequate numbers to pass budget : Faisal ..

1 hour ago

US to Keep Increasing Pressure on Cuba Until It St ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.