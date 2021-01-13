UN chief calls on Ugandan authorities to respect human rights

United Nations, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday called on Ugandan authorities, particularly the security forces, to respect human rights in the run-up to the presidential election.

Ugandans head to the polls Thursday, when President Yoweri Museveni, 76, in power since 1986, seeks a sixth term.

He faces off against pop star-turned-MP Bobi Wine, 36, who has fired up a youthful population that has grown up mostly knowing only one president.

Guterres "encourages all political actors and their supporters to publicly commit to conduct their political activities peacefully and refrain from incitement to violence or hate speech," his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

The election campaign has been one of the bloodiest in years.

"We've seen multiple arrests and detention of candidates," Dujarric said.