UN Chief Condemns 'deadly Violence' Against Anti-coup Demonstrators

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 11:20 AM

UN chief condemns 'deadly violence' against anti-coup demonstrators

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned the use of "deadly violence" in Myanmar, which left two anti-coup demonstrators dead and several other injured.

"The use of lethal force, intimidation and harassment against peaceful demonstrators is unacceptable," he wrote on the Twitter.

The UN chief commented after security forces in Myanmar fired live rounds, tear gas and rubber bullets at protesters in the country's second-largest city, Mandalay.

At least two people were killed, according to press reports.

The country has seen over two weeks of protests after the military ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1.

"Everyone has a right to peaceful assembly," the UN secretary-general said.

"I call on all parties to respect election results and return to civilian rule," Guterres added.

More than 1,000 people joined Saturday's protest in Mandalay, the reports said.

They marched to commemorate a 20-year-old woman who died after being shot by police at a demonstration on February 9 in Myanmar's capital, Naypyidaw.

About 30 others were injured in the violence near a shipyard, Hlaing Min Oo, the head of a Mandalay-based volunteer emergency rescue team said. Around half of them were shot with live rounds.

The protesters in Mandalay and Myanmar's largest city, Yangon, carried flowers and banners with photos of Mya Thwet Thwet Khine, who was confirmed dead on Friday after spending a week on life support in a hospital.

Some other protesters on Saturday held signs that read "CDM," in reference to the civil disobedience movement which workers in several industries have recently joined.

