UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Chief Condemns Killing Of Myanmar Civilians During 'brutal' Crackdown On Protestors

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 10:00 AM

UN chief condemns killing of Myanmar civilians during 'brutal' crackdown on protestors

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned "in the strongest terms," the killing of dozens of civilians, including children and young people, by security forces in Myanmar on Saturday.

In a statement issued by Deputy Spokesman Farhan Haq, the UN chief said, "the continuing military crackdown…is unacceptable and demands a firm, unified and resolute international response".? As Myanmar's military celebrated Armed Forces Day with a parade in the country's capital, Naypyitaw, soldiers and police crack down on protesters during what has resulted in the highest daily death toll since demonstrations began last month.

"The military celebrated Armed Forces Day by committing mass murder against the people it should be defending", tweeted Tom Andrews, Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar.

He added that the Civil Disobedience Movement is responding with "powerful weapons of peace" and called for the world "to respond in kind with and for the people of Myanmar".

On 1 February, following a general election in which Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party won by a landslide, the military seized control of the country and declared a year-long state of emergency.

As Ms. Suu Kyi remains in detention at an unknown location, protesters have taken to the streets.

In addition to imposing curfews and other restrictions, security forces have used water cannon, rubber bullets and live ammunition to try to disperse the demonstrators, according to news reports.

"It is critical to find an urgent solution to this crisis", the Secretary-General stressed.

He reiterated an imperative appeal to the military to refrain from violence and repression and upheld that "those responsible for the serious human rights violations committed in Myanmar must be held accountable".

Related Topics

Murder World Police United Nations Water Democracy Young Resolute San Myanmar Turkish Lira February From Election 2018

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

37 minutes ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace signs MoU w ..

10 hours ago

Last-gasp Bristol beat Quins to extend Premiership ..

8 hours ago

Golf: WGC Match Play results

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Chinese FM review bilateral rel ..

11 hours ago

Rwandans say 'France alone did not know' its role ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.