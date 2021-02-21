UrduPoint.com
UN Chief Condemns 'use Of Lethal Force' In Myanmar

Sun 21st February 2021 | 08:00 AM

United Nations, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the "use of lethal force" in Myanmar after two people were killed on Saturday when security forces opened fire on protesters in Mandalay, the country's second largest city.

"I condemn the use of deadly violence in Myanmar," Guterres wrote on Twitter. "The use of lethal force, intimidation & harassment against peaceful demonstrators is unacceptable."

