UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Chief 'deeply Concerned' North Korea Said It Could Resume Weapons Tests

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 09:20 AM

UN chief 'deeply concerned' North Korea said it could resume weapons tests

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is "deeply concerned" that the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (North Korea) has ended a moratorium on nuclear and missile tests, his spokesman has said in a statement.

According to media reports, DPRK leader Kim Jong-un had announced that his country was no longer bound to the self-imposed ban.

"The Secretary-General very much hopes that the tests will not resume, in line with relevant Security Council resolutions," Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in the statement issued on Wednesday night.

"Non-proliferation remains a fundamental pillar of global nuclear security and must be preserved." The statement added that UN chief has also reiterated his support for the resumption of dialogue aimed at bringing about "the complete and verifiable" denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

"Diplomatic engagement is the only pathway to sustainable peace," Dujarric also said.

Related Topics

United Nations Nuclear North Korea Media

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

20 seconds ago

Six Saudi PoWs return home

8 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler offers condolences to Al Fala ..

8 hours ago

Pompeo postpones Ukraine trip after attack on US e ..

10 hours ago

New year to be harbinger of prosperous Pakistan: A ..

10 hours ago

Van der Dussen hails South Africa mentality under ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.