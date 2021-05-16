UN chief 'deeply disturbed' by Israel strike on Gaza media building

United Nations, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was "dismayed" by civilian casualties in Gaza and "deeply disturbed" by Israel's strike on a building containing international media outlets, a spokesman said in a statement released Saturday.

Guterres was "deeply disturbed by the destruction by an Israeli airstrike today of a high-rise building in Gaza City that housed the offices of several international media organizations," his spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, said in the statement.

He was also "dismayed" by the "increasing number of civilian casualties, including the death of ten members of the same family, including children, as a result of an Israeli airstrike last night," Dujarric continued.