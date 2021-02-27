UN chief demands 'immediate' release of kidnapped Nigeria schoolgirls

(@FahadShabbir)

United Nations, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for the immediate release of more than 300 schoolgirls abducted by gunmen in northwest Nigeria, his spokesman said Friday.

"The secretary general condemns in the strongest possible terms and called for their immediate and unconditional release," Stephane Dujarric told a press conference.

It is Nigeria's third school attack in less than three months -- a series that has revived traumatic memories of the "Chibok girls" kidnapped by jihadists nearly seven years ago.

On December 11 last year, more than 300 boys were kidnapped from a school in Kankara, in President Muhammadu Buhari's home state of Katsina, while he was visiting the region. The boys were later released.

On February 16, 42 people including 27 boys were taken from a school by a similar gang in nearby Niger state, and are yet to be freed.

"Schools should always remain a safe space to learn without fear of violence," Dujarric added.