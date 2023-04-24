UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Denounces 'devastation' Of Ukraine Invasion In Front Of Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid Published April 24, 2023 | 08:40 PM

UN chief denounces 'devastation' of Ukraine invasion in front of Lavrov

United Nations, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :The UN secretary-general on Monday denounced the "devastation" caused by Moscow's invasion of Ukraine during a Security Council meeting chaired by Russia's foreign minister.

Antonio Guterres said in front of Sergei Lavrov that the Russian invasion was a violation of international law and is "causing massive suffering" to the Ukrainian people.

He added it was "adding to the global economic dislocation triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic." Lavrov was chairing a meeting on "effective multilateralism" through the defense of the principles of the United Nations charter.

"The multilateral system is under greater strain than at any time since the creation of the United Nations," said Guterres, adding the world faces "unprecedented and interlocking crises." "Tensions between major powers are at an historic high. So are the risks of conflict, through misadventure or miscalculation," added the UN chief, sitting next to Lavrov.

Russia holds the rotating presidency of the Security Council in April and organized the meeting as one of its "signature" events of its tenure.

In a note to member states laying out the meeting, Russia denounced the "unipolar world order" that took effect after the end of the Cold War.

It said that "presented a serious challenge to the efficiency and stability of the United Nations system." "Today the world is facing another deep-reaching systemic transformation. Namely, natural and rapid decline of unipolar world order and the emergence of a new multipolar system," the note said.

The European Union's ambassador to the UN, Olof Skoog, slammed Russia's intentions as "cynical.""By organizing this debate Russia is trying to portray itself as a defender of the UN Charter and multilateralism. Nothing can be further from the truth," he told reporters.

Related Topics

World United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia European Union April From

Recent Stories

‘Ghada’ crowned winner of Mansour bin Zayed Fe ..

‘Ghada’ crowned winner of Mansour bin Zayed Festival Cup at Toulouse racecou ..

14 minutes ago
 EU Council adopts new rules on pay transparency

EU Council adopts new rules on pay transparency

29 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed lauds Saudi Arabia for evacuati ..

Abdullah bin Zayed lauds Saudi Arabia for evacuating UAE citizens from Sudan

58 minutes ago
 Emirates Mars Mission unveils new Deimos observati ..

Emirates Mars Mission unveils new Deimos observations at EGU23, announces missio ..

59 minutes ago
 Emirates to expand global network with launch of s ..

Emirates to expand global network with launch of services to Montréal in July

2 hours ago
 EWEC leading energy sector decarbonisation efforts ..

EWEC leading energy sector decarbonisation efforts and driving towards net zero

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.