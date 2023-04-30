UrduPoint.com

UN Chief, Envoys In Key Talks On Afghanistan Crisis

Published April 30, 2023

UN chief, envoys in key talks on Afghanistan crisis

Doha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :UN chief Antonio Guterres will gather international envoys at a secret location in Doha on Monday in an increasingly desperate bid to find ways to influence Afghanistan's Taliban rulers.

The Taliban government, which took back power in August 2021, will be absent from the talks with representatives from about 25 countries and international organisations, according to diplomats.

The UN secretary-general is to give an update on a review of the world body's critical relief operation in Afghanistan, ordered in April after the authorities there stopped Afghan women working with UN agencies, diplomats said.

The UN has said it faces an "appalling choice" over whether to maintain its huge operation in the country of 38 million.

Torn apart over the Ukraine war and other global tensions, the UN Security Council powers united on Thursday to condemn the curbs on Afghan women and girls and urge all countries to seek "an urgent reversal" of the policies.

The Afghan foreign ministry rejected the call and said the ban "is an internal social matter of Afghanistan".

"There are lots of differences among Security Council members over Afghanistan. But everyone, including Russia and China, agrees it is better to have the UN in Kabul than not." The United Nations has given few indications of what proposals could be made at the meeting.

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Friday the aim "is to reinvigorate international engagement around common objectives for a durable way forward on Afghanistan".

The global body also wants "unity or commonality of message" on women's and human rights, countering terrorism and drug trafficking.

"Recognition is not an issue," Dujarric insisted. Whether the Taliban government takes up Afghanistan's UN seat is for the UN General Assembly to decide.

But the UN and other groups have been holding increasingly intense discussions on how to engage with the Taliban and possibly offer incentives for change.

US Afghanistan envoy Thomas West has been travelling across West Asia in recent weeks meeting different governments and groups.

