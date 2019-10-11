UrduPoint.com
UN Chief Expresses 'deep Concern' Over Turkish Offensive In Syria

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 12:40 AM

UN chief expresses 'deep concern' over Turkish offensive in Syria

Copenhagen, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Thursday expressed his "deep concern" at the spiralling violence in Syria, a day after Turkey launched an offensive in Kurdish-controlled areas.

"I want to express my deep concern about the escalation of conflicts we are witnessing in eastern Syria," Guterres told a press conference in Copenhagen.

