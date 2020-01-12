(@imziishan)

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has extended his profound condolences to the Royal family, the Government and people of Oman on the passing away of Sultan Qaboos Bin Said.

"Sultan Qaboos led Oman for 50 years and spearheaded the transformation of Oman into a prosperous and stable country," the Secretary-General said in a statement issued his spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric.

Sultan Qaboos, 79, passed away in Muscat on Friday night.

The UN chief said the Sultan was also committed to spreading messages of peace, understanding and coexistence in the region and globally, earning the respect of his people and those in the region and beyond.

"The Secretary-General pays tribute to His Majesty's enduring contributions in the field of regional and international diplomacy," the statement concluded.