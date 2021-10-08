UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Expresses Sadness Over Loss Of Lives In Balochistan Quake

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 12:00 AM

UN chief expresses sadness over loss of lives in Balochistan quake

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Thursday expressed his condolences over the loss of lives and damages to properties resulting from the deadly earthquake that hit parts of the Balochistan province, saying UN was ready to help Pakistan deal with the situation.

"Our condolences to the victims and our sympathy to the families of the victims, as we've said we have told the authorities, we are ready to help," his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said at the regular noon briefing at UN Headquarters in New York.

The spokesman, who was responding to a question from APP correspondent, said, " We are in touch with the national authorities of provincial authorities.

At this point it does not look, they are requesting any international help, but we know that Pakistan has an effective emergency disaster system." "We are obviously ready to help, and ready to help mobilize international help, should that be needed or requested," the spokesman added.

The 5.9-magnitude earthquake rocked Harnai and adjoining areas in the early hours of Thursday, killing and injuring a number of people.

Related Topics

Pakistan Earthquake Balochistan United Nations New York Harnai From

Recent Stories

WHO sets out steps to meet world COVID vaccination ..

WHO sets out steps to meet world COVID vaccination targets

1 hour ago
 SIFF presents 48 films curated for young audiences

SIFF presents 48 films curated for young audiences

1 hour ago
 ICA launches new version of ID SDK reader

ICA launches new version of ID SDK reader

1 hour ago
 AED 7.1 bn in week-long real estate transactions i ..

AED 7.1 bn in week-long real estate transactions in Dubai

2 hours ago
 Sharjah International Literary Agency signs 120 ag ..

Sharjah International Literary Agency signs 120 agreements with publishers and w ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Municipality to celebrate World Migratory Bi ..

Dubai Municipality to celebrate World Migratory Birds Day 2021

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.