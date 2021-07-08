UNITED NASTIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Wednesday expressed his "deep condolences" on the death in Mumbai of the legendary Indian movie star, Dilip Kumar, according to his spokesman.

"We send our deep condolences to his family, and to the legions of his fans throughout the world," Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in reply to a question at the regular noon briefing at UN Headquarters in New York.

Dilip Kumar was born Yusuf Khan on December 11, 1922 in Peshawar.

During his distinguished career, he won many prestigious awards, which include "Nishan-e-Imtiaz," Pakistan's highest civilian honour, making him the only Indian citizen to receive it.