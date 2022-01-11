UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Expresses Sympathies With Murree Tragedy Victims

Faizan Hashmi Published January 11, 2022 | 12:50 AM

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Monday expressed his condolences on the death of 23 people after a deadly snowstorm trapped them in their vehicles as tens of thousands of tourists thronged Pakistan's hill station of Murree.

"As in any incident and tragic loss of life, our sympathies go out to the victims," his spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, said in response to a question from APP at the regular noon briefing in New York.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, while expressing his shock and grief over the deaths of tourists in Murree, has ordered an inquiry into the tragedy and called for preparing regulations to avert such tragedies in future.

