UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Chief Eyes Virtual Visit To Britain

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 09:00 AM

UN chief eyes virtual visit to Britain

United Nations, United States, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will pay a virtual visit to London from Sunday, his first such online effort since the Covid-19 pandemic broke out early last year, his spokesman said Thursday.

The visit was originally planned to take place in person, but due to Britain's worsening public health situation, London instead arranged for a virtual meeting.

The UN chief's itinerary will include a Sunday event marking the 75th anniversary of the first session of the United Nations General Assembly, which was held at Central Hall in Westminster.

Guterres is expected to call for a renewed global partnership in the face of the challenges currently facing the world, according to his spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

On Monday and Tuesday, he is set to participate in a session dedicated to the fight against climate change and will meet for bilateral talks with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, his foreign minister Dominic Raab and the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, according to Dujarric.

Other than private family trips to Portugal, his home country, Guterres -- whose term ends at the end of the year -- has hardly traveled since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

In December, he was able to make an official trip to Germany to speak to the Bundestag.

Some UN staff have already experimented with virtual tours, such as Guterres's assistant Amina Mohammed, who also paid an online "visit" to Colombia at the end of October.

Related Topics

Assembly Prime Minister World United Nations Visit Germany London Tours Portugal Colombia October December Sunday Family Event From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Liverpool legend Ian Rush visits Dubai Sports Coun ..

8 hours ago

Trump Campaign Lawyer Quits, Says His Services Use ..

8 hours ago

Schumer Urges Pence to Take Over as Acting US Pres ..

8 hours ago

US House Panel Launches Review of Security Failing ..

8 hours ago

Bitcoin Price Passes New Psychological Watershed o ..

8 hours ago

Attacks on Media Covering Protest in Washington 'U ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.