UN chief Guterres makes second visit to Somalia

Mogadishu, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrived in Mogadishu on Tuesday to kick off a brief visit to Somalia, a country scarred by protracted armed conflict and climate disasters.

Guterres was given a red-carpet welcome at the capital's airport by Somalia's Foreign Minister Abshir Omar Huruse who posted pictures of the event on Twitter.

Somalia has imposed a security lockdown on Mogadishu for the visit, with most roads closed and public transport restricted.

Guterres's trip comes with the country in the grip of a calamitous drought that has driven many to the brink of famine, while the government is also engaged in a major offensive to put down a bloody Islamist insurgency.

The UN chief, who previously visited Somalia in March 2017, is due to hold talks with political leaders and visit a camp for internally displaced people, according to local media reports.

The United Nations has launched a $2.6 billion appeal for humanitarian aid for the troubled Horn of Africa nation, but it is currently only 13 percent funded.

Five straight failed rainy seasons in parts of Somalia as well as Kenya and Ethiopia have led to the worst drought in four decades, wiping out livestock and crops and forcing at least 1.7 million people from their homes in search of food and water.

While famine thresholds have not been reached in Somalia, the UN says about half its population will need humanitarian assistance this year, with 8.3 million affected by the drought.

"The crisis is far from over -- needs remain high and urgent," the UN's resident coordinator for Somalia, Adam Abdelmoula, said last week in Geneva.

"Some of the most affected areas continue to face the risk of famine."Adding to the woes, seasonal rains in March led to flooding that claimed the lives of 21 people and displaced more than 100,000, he said, while warning that the rains were unlikely to be enough to improve the food security outlook for many.