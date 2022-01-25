UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Hails Ayesha Malik's Appointment As Pakistan's First Female Supreme Court Judge

UN chief hails Ayesha Malik's appointment as Pakistan's first female Supreme Court judge

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Tuesday welcomed the elevation of Justice Ayesha Malik to the Supreme Court of Pakistan as the first female judge on the country's highest court.

"I think this selection is a very welcome development," the UN chief's spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, said in response to a question from APP correspondent at the regular noon briefing in New York.

Justice Malik, who was sworn-in yesterday, was educated at the Pakistan College of Law, Lahore, and Harvard University. She has served as a high court judge in Lahore for the last two decades.

