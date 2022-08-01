UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Hails Departure Of First Grain Ship From A Ukrainian Port, To Help Ease Global Food Crisis

Faizan Hashmi Published August 01, 2022 | 06:00 PM

UN chief hails departure of first grain ship from a Ukrainian port, to help ease global food crisis

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :United Nations Secretary-General on Monday welcomed the departure of the first ship from the Ukrainian port of Odesa to leave carrying grain under the landmark deal signed by Ukraine, Russia and Türkiye, overseen by the UN.

The Razoni, carrying a cargo of 26,527 tonnes of corn, is the first cargo ship to leave a Ukrainian Black Sea port since February 26, just a few days after the Russian invasion began. It is bound for the Mediterranean port of Tripoli, in Lebanon.

In a statement issued by his Spokesperson, the UN chief said that ensuring "existing grain and foodstuffs can move to global markets is a humanitarian imperative." The deal dubbed a "beacon of hope" by Guterres when it was signed in the Turkish city of Istanbul on July 22, is a "collective achievement" of the newly-established Joint Coordination Centre, or JCC, set up in Istanbul, under the auspices of the UN, by representatives from the three governments who inked the deal, known officially as the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

The plan also paves the way for Russian food and fertilizer to reach global markets, all of which it is hoped will help reduce soaring food prices worldwide, and avert the possibility of famine afflicting millions in the months ahead.

Since the deal was signed, the parties involved "have been working tirelessly" to begin the process of shipping grain and cereals out from Ukraine's Black Sea ports.

"The Secretary-General salutes their efforts, and he is grateful to Türkiye for its leadership", the statement said, just after the vessel left port.

"The Secretary-General hopes that this will be the first of many commercial ships moving in accordance with the Initiative signed, and that this will bring much-needed stability and relief to global food security especially in the most fragile humanitarian contexts." The statement added that the UN emergency food agency, WFP, which is a major customer of Ukraine's grain and cereals, was planning to buy, load and ship an initial 30,000 tonnes of wheat from Ukraine, on a UN-chartered vessel.

UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said that more details from the World Food Programme would be released in the coming days.

According to news reports, Turkish authorities made clear that further shipments of grain were planned in the coming weeks, and many more journeys will have to be safely and successfully undertaken for the much-needed food supplies to make a difference.

Ukraine and Russia account for nearly a third of global wheat imports, with the two countries supplying more than 45 million tonnes annually, according to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

The Grain Initiative allows for significant volumes of exports from Odesa, Chernomorsk, and Yuzhny. Inspection teams will monitor the loading of grain at the ports, wit Ukrainian pilot vessels guiding the ships through the Black Sea, after which they will head out through the Bosphorus Strait, passing Istanbul, along an agreed corridor.

Related Topics

World United Nations Exports Ukraine Russia Agriculture Tripoli Buy Istanbul Lebanon February July Market All From Wheat Million

Recent Stories

e-Pay Punjab Hits another Landmark: PKR 100 Billio ..

E-Pay Punjab Hits another Landmark: PKR 100 Billion+ Collected; PPSE Levy Added

22 minutes ago
 ECP may announce verdict in foreign funding case t ..

ECP may announce verdict in foreign funding case this week

30 minutes ago
 Gilgit Warriors won the fifth edition of Zalmi Mad ..

Gilgit Warriors won the fifth edition of Zalmi Madrasa League

2 hours ago
 Tiwana appointed as IR Member Operations

Tiwana appointed as IR Member Operations

2 hours ago
 Army Chief lauds PLA's role in China's defense, se ..

Army Chief lauds PLA's role in China's defense, security and nation building

3 hours ago
 Customer Always Comes First â€” vivo Continues to ..

Customer Always Comes First â€” vivo Continues to Offer Splendid Customer Servic ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.