UN chief hails Tutu as 'inspiration to generations'

United Nations, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :South Africa's late Desmond Tutu was an inspiration to generations worldwide and an "unwavering voice for the voiceless," United Nations chief Antonio Guterres said Sunday.

"Archbishop Tutu was a towering global figure for peace and an inspiration to generations across the world," the secretary-general said in a statement, joining a chorus of tributes to the icon whose tireless fight against injustice helped his nation break its shackles of racism.

"During the darkest days of apartheid, he was a shining beacon for social justice, freedom and non-violent resistance," Guterres said of Tutu, who died Sunday at age 90.