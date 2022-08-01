UrduPoint.com

UN Chief 'outraged' After Peacekeepers Shot Dead Two People At DR Congo-Uganda Border

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 01, 2022 | 02:10 PM

UN chief 'outraged' after peacekeepers shot dead two people at DR Congo-Uganda border

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) ::United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is "outraged" over a "serious incident" that occurred Sunday in which members of the UN Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) shot dead two people and injured 14 others in the town of Kasindi, on the border with Uganda, according to his deputy spokesman.

"The Secretary-General is both saddened and dismayed by the loss of life and serious injuries sustained during this incident," a statement issued by Farhan Aziz Haq, the deputy spokesman, said Sunday night.

Tensions between the people in restive eastern Congo and the UN peacekeeping force have risen dramatically in the past week, with nearly 20 killed in protests calling for the force to leave the region for reportedly failing to protect them from armed groups.

Guterres also offered his deepest condolences to the affected families, the nation's people and the Congolese Government and wished the injured a speedy recovery.? In a communique, the Special Representative and Head of MONUSCO, Bintou Keita, said that soldiers of the Intervention Brigade of the MONUSCO force, returning from leave in their home country, opened fire at the border post for "unexplained reasons".

"This serious incident has caused loss of life and serious injuries," she added.

"Deeply shocked and dismayed," Ms Keita also extended her deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery of the injured.

Meanwhile, the Secretary-General stressed in the strongest terms, the need to "establish accountability for these events".

The UN has established contact with the peacekeepers' country of origin, with the aim of "urgently initiating judicial proceedings with the participation of victims and witnesses so that appropriate sanctions can be handed down".

Describing the soldiers' behaviour as "unspeakable and irresponsible," the MONUSCO chief said that perpetrators the were identified and arrested – pending the conclusions of an investigation that has already started in collaboration with the Congolese authorities.

The Secretary-General welcomed her decision to?detain?the MONUSCO peacekeepers involved and to immediately open an investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Fire United Nations Congo Democratic Republic Of The Congo Uganda Border Sunday Post From Government

Recent Stories

NA speaker summons PTI lawmakers to verify their r ..

NA speaker summons PTI lawmakers to verify their resignations

57 minutes ago
 Death toll from Balochistan floods rises to 136

Death toll from Balochistan floods rises to 136

1 hour ago
 Retailers worried and depressed due to electricity ..

Retailers worried and depressed due to electricity bills

3 hours ago
 PM arrives in Quetta to review relief activities i ..

PM arrives in Quetta to review relief activities in flood-hit areas

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 August 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 1st August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 1st August 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.