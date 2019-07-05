UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Chief 'outraged' By Attacks On Libyan Detention Center

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 12:20 AM

UN chief 'outraged' by attacks on Libyan detention center

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is "outraged" by Wednesday's airstrikes on a detention center east of the Libyan capital, Tripoli, according to his spokesman.

The UN chief condemned this "horrendous incident," which killed at least at least 44 migrants and refugees, Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said, adding that he expressed deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a quick recovery to those injured.

The secretary-general called for an independent investigation of the circumstances of this incident, to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice, noting that the United Nations had provided exact coordinates of the detention center to the parties, Dujarric said.

According to the spokesman, Guterres reminded all parties of their obligations under international humanitarian law to take all feasible precautions to avoid, and in any event to minimize, incidental loss of civilian lives, injury to civilians and damage to civilian objects, and to refrain from directing attacks against civilians.

This incident underscores the urgency to provide all refugees and migrants with safe shelter until their asylum claims can be processed or they can be safely repatriated, he added. "The Secretary-General reiterates his call for an immediate ceasefire in Libya and a return to political dialogue." Libya has been suffering from escalating violence and political instability since the fall of President Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

Related Topics

Injured United Nations Tripoli Libya Event All From Refugee

Recent Stories

DR Congo soldiers, illegal miners face off after d ..

3 minutes ago

Reforestation could cut carbon levels by two-third ..

3 minutes ago

Migrant boat with 86 on board sinks off Tunisia, 4 ..

3 minutes ago

Sheep shearers flock to world championship in Fran ..

6 minutes ago

Tutankhamun relic sells for $6 mn in London despit ..

6 minutes ago

6.4-magnitude quake hits Southern California: USGS ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.