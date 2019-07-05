UN chief 'outraged' by attacks on Libyan detention center

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is "outraged" by Wednesday's airstrikes on a detention center east of the Libyan capital, Tripoli, according to his spokesman.

The UN chief condemned this "horrendous incident," which killed at least at least 44 migrants and refugees, Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said, adding that he expressed deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a quick recovery to those injured.

The secretary-general called for an independent investigation of the circumstances of this incident, to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice, noting that the United Nations had provided exact coordinates of the detention center to the parties, Dujarric said.

According to the spokesman, Guterres reminded all parties of their obligations under international humanitarian law to take all feasible precautions to avoid, and in any event to minimize, incidental loss of civilian lives, injury to civilians and damage to civilian objects, and to refrain from directing attacks against civilians.

This incident underscores the urgency to provide all refugees and migrants with safe shelter until their asylum claims can be processed or they can be safely repatriated, he added. "The Secretary-General reiterates his call for an immediate ceasefire in Libya and a return to political dialogue." Libya has been suffering from escalating violence and political instability since the fall of President Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.