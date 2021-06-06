UN chief 'outraged' by killing of more than 100 civilians in Burkina Faso: spokesman

United Nations, United States, June 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :UN chief Antonio Guterres is "outraged" over the massacre of civilians in Burkina Faso's volatile north, his spokesman said Saturday, the deadliest attacks since Islamist violence erupted in the west African country in 2015.

"The Secretary-General is outraged by the killing, early today, of over a hundred civilians, including seven children, in an attack by unidentified assailants on a village in the Province of Yagha, in the Sahel Region of Burkina Faso," Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.