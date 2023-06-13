UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Proposes Code To Tackle 'grave' Misinformation

Muhammad Irfan Published June 13, 2023 | 02:00 AM

UN chief proposes code to tackle 'grave' misinformation

United Nations, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :Alarm over advancements in artificial intelligence must not obscure the "grave" harm already being done by digital platforms rife with misinformation, UN chief Antonio Guterres said Monday, as he proposed an international code of conduct.

Rapidly advancing AI tools, including chatbots, image generators and voice cloning technology, have sparked global concern over their striking ability to disseminate falsehoods.

Guterres said that while alarm bells over AI were "deafening," they must not "distract us from the damage digital technology is already doing to our world." "The proliferation of hate and lies in the digital space is causing grave global harm now," Guterres told a news conference while presenting a policy brief on the subject.

"It is fueling conflict, death and destruction now. It is threatening democracy and human rights now." Guterres said a "United Nations Code of Conduct for information integrity on digital platforms" was being developed ahead of the UN's "Summit of the Future" slated for next year.

His policy brief, which will feed the code of conduct, includes a slew of proposals, including that advertisers implicated in monetizing harmful content take full responsibility for their spending.

"Disinformation and hate should not generate maximum exposure and massive profits," Guterres said.

While unleashing social and cultural transformation globally, online platforms have also "exposed a darker side," he warned.

"The ability to disseminate large-scale disinformation to undermine scientifically established facts poses an existential risk to humanity," he insisted, referring to their risk to democratic institutions and human rights.

He said that the code of conduct should be based on a commitment to information integrity, human rights and support for independent media.

"We must learn from the mistakes of the past. Digital platforms were launched into the world without sufficient awareness or assessment of the potential damage to societies and individuals," Guterres said.

"The era of Silicon Valley's 'move fast and break things' philosophy must be brought to a close."

Related Topics

World Technology United Nations Democracy National University Media From

Recent Stories

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken hopes Ukraine ..

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken hopes Ukraine offensive a 'success' to forc ..

2 hours ago
 Chairman PTI appears before JIT in connection with ..

Chairman PTI appears before JIT in connection with five cases

2 hours ago
 Over 430 Wildfires Active in Canada, 208 Out of Co ..

Over 430 Wildfires Active in Canada, 208 Out of Control - Emergency Preparedness ..

2 hours ago
 Girmay sprints to Tour of Switzerland second stage ..

Girmay sprints to Tour of Switzerland second stage win

2 hours ago
 Berlin to Face Production Cuts If Russian Gas Stop ..

Berlin to Face Production Cuts If Russian Gas Stops Flowing Via Ukraine - Econom ..

3 hours ago
 Suspect in France shooting of UK girl charged with ..

Suspect in France shooting of UK girl charged with murder: prosecutor

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.