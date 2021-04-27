UN chief 'realistic' as Cyprus rivals seek 'common ground'

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :The UN chief was "realistic" as rival Cypriot leaders and their backers were set Tuesday to begin informal talks in Geneva, his spokesman said, four years after their last peace talks failed.

The United Nations is trying to mediate a deal for the divided island, almost six decades since it first deployed peacekeepers.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has travelled to Geneva to oversee the three days of talks in various formats.

"The secretary-general is realistic," his spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters in Geneva.

"This is an issue that he knows well.

He has participated in discussions before. So he is realistic." The spokesman stressed that the talks were "informal" and were meant "to determine whether a common ground exists for the parties to negotiate a lasting solution to the Cyprus issue within a foreseeable horizon."The two Cypriot delegations taking part will be headed by Nicos Anastasiades, head of the Greek Cypriot-run Republic of Cyprus and his counterpart in the breakaway Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Ersin Tatar.

Turkey has also been invited to the latest talks, along with Greece and Britain -- the three guarantors of the island's 1960 independence.