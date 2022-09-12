UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Returns To New York After Whirl-wind Tour Of Flood-hit Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi Published September 12, 2022 | 08:30 AM

UN chief returns to New York after whirl-wind tour of flood-hit Pakistan

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres returned to New York Sunday night after wrapping up his two-day flying visit to flood-ravaged Pakistan where he saw for himself the worst-affected areas and called for urgent financial support to the country.

More than 1,300 lives have been lost, tens of millions of people are now homeless, one-third of this vast country is submerged, and livestock and crops have been wiped out. Moreover, education and learning has been interrupted for an estimated 3.5 million children, including in at least 61 refugee schools.

"I have seen many humanitarian disasters in the world, but I have never seen climate carnage on this scale. I have simply no words to describe what I have seen today: a flooded area that is three times the total area of my own country, Portugal," the UN chief told reporters in Karachi as he concluded his field visits to Sindh and Balochistan.

While he had been struck by the "unquantifiable depths of human suffering" he had witnessed, he stressed that he had also seen "great heights of human endurance and heroism – from emergency workers to ordinary people helping their neighbors." Earlier on Saturday Guterres traveled from Islamabad to Sukkur in Sindh by plane, accompanied by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. His visit ended in Karachi on Saturday evening, where he held a joint press conference with the Foreign Minister at the airport.

Speaking on the tarmac, they were flanked by a freshly arrived aid shipment from the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, that will be heading to help the effected communities.

The Secretary-General paid tribute to the massive response efforts of the Pakistani authorities – civilian and military, national and regional.

He added: "I also want to thank the civil society, humanitarian organizations and my UN colleagues who have rushed in. I also want to take profit to thank all those donors who have started to support Pakistan in this terrible hour." The needs are enormous, and that's why "I urge massive and urgent financial support for Pakistan. And this is not just a question of solidarity or generosity. It is a question of justice." Foreign Minister Bilawal thanked the Secretary-General, saying that the UN chief had visited "Pakistan in our time of difficulty and witnessed first-hand the devastation that has been caused by the catastrophic monsoon rains that we faced for many months." He stressed that not only the crisis is not made by Pakistan, "but the response to this crisis must also be a global response." The United Nations has already issued a flash appeal for $160 million to help Pakistan cope with the devastation left behind by the catastrophic floods.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Islamabad Balochistan Prime Minister World United Nations Education Civil Society Visit Sukkur New York Portugal Sunday All From Refugee UNHCR Million Airport Rains

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz â€™s legal battle for Â passport: LHC ..

Maryam Nawaz â€™s legal battle for Â passport: LHC may constitute fresh division ..

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..

23 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th September 2022

23 hours ago
 Miftah Ismail for donating to PM's Flood Relief Fu ..

Miftah Ismail for donating to PM's Flood Relief Fund

1 day ago
 Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enabl ..

Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enable Pakistan cope with climate-i ..

1 day ago
 William, Kate, Harry and Meghan together at Windso ..

William, Kate, Harry and Meghan together at Windsor Castle

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.