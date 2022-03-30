UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Sadden By Deaths Of 8 Peacekeepers In DRC Helicopter Crash

Faizan Hashmi Published March 30, 2022 | 05:00 PM

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was saddened by the deaths of eight peacekeepers in a helicopter crash in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) on Tuesday.

The secretary-general was deeply saddened to confirm the deaths of eight peacekeepers onboard a Puma helicopter that crashed in North Kivu province of the DRC, Stephane Dujarric, Guterres' spokesman, said in a statement.

The helicopter was on a reconnaissance mission in Tshanzu, where there have been clashes between the March 23 Movement (M23) rebel group and the DRC military in recent days, it said, adding that an investigation is underway.

Guterres expressed his sincere condolences to the bereaved families and the governments of Pakistan, Russia and Serbia, the peacekeepers' home countries.

He is deeply concerned by the resurgence of M23 activities in the Rwanda-DRC-Uganda border area and the ongoing impact of violence involving armed groups on civilians, said the statement.

The secretary-general reiterated the UN's commitment to supporting the Congolese government and people in their effort to bring peace and stability to the eastern provinces of the country, it said.

The DRC military said Tuesday that the UN helicopter was shot down by M23 rebels, which is yet to be confirmed by the United Nations.

