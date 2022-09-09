UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Says He Is Saddened By Queen Elizabeth's Death

Faizan Hashmi Published September 09, 2022 | 08:50 AM

UN chief says he is saddened by Queen Elizabeth's death

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed his "deep" sadness over the death of Queen Elizabeth II, remembering her grace, dignity, and dedication and describing her as a "reassuring presence" throughout decades of sweeping change, including the decolonization of Africa and Asia and the evolution of the Commonwealth.

In a statement, released by his spokesman in New York, the UN chief, who is currently in Islamabad, extended his sincere condolences to her bereaved family, the government and people of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the wider Commonwealth of Nations.

"As the United Kingdom's longest-lived and longest-reigning Head of State, Queen Elizabeth II was widely admired for her grace, dignity, and dedication around the world. She was a reassuring presence throughout decades of sweeping change, including the decolonization of Africa and Asia and the evolution of the Commonwealth," he said.

The President of the UN General Assembly, Abdulla Shahid, said the Queen's steadfast leadership during these turbulent times has been a source of stability and resilience for people around the world.

"Her Majesty had dedicated her life to public service and the service of the Commonwealth. My own Maldives is a member of the Commonwealth, and I am grateful to Her Majesty for the support she has shown to its 56 members who have championed the cause of small islands over the years," Shahid said, adding that the international community has lost a great advocate for peace, sustainable development and human rights.

Guterres added that the Queen was a "good friend" of the United Nations, and visited the New York Headquarters twice, more than fifty years apart. "She was deeply committed to many charitable and environmental causes and spoke movingly to delegates at the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow." Guterres paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II for her unwavering, lifelong dedication to serving her people. "The world will long remember her devotion and leadership," he said.

