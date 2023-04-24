UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Says Sudan Conflict Could 'engulf The Whole Region'

Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2023 | 08:40 PM

UN chief says Sudan conflict could 'engulf the whole region'

United Nations, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :The UN secretary-general warned Monday that the violence between warring parties in Sudan "could engulf the whole region and beyond." Antonio Guterres told a meeting of the UN Security Council on multilateralism that the situation in Sudan "continues to worsen." At least 427 people have been killed and almost 4,000 wounded in ten days of fighting between forces loyal to two rival generals.

"The violence must stop. It risks a catastrophic conflagration within Sudan that could engulf the whole region and beyond," he said.

Guterres added that he was "in constant contact with the parties to the conflict and have called on them to de-escalate tensions and to return to the negotiating table." "We must all do everything within our power to pull Sudan back from the edge of the abyss," he said, repeating his call for a ceasefire.

His comments came after the UN said its head of mission Volker Perthes will remain in Sudan despite a mass exodus of foreigners.

"Let me be clear: the United Nations is not leaving Sudan," Guterres said, adding that the world body was "reconfiguring our presence in Sudan to enable us to continue supporting the Sudanese people.""Our commitment is to the Sudanese people, in support of their wishes for a peaceful and secure future. We stand with them at this terrible time," he said.

Britain has requested an emergency meeting of the Security Council on Sudan, which is expected to take place on Tuesday, according to a diplomat.

Related Topics

World United Nations Sudan All From

Recent Stories

UAE stock markets maintain pre-Eid rally

UAE stock markets maintain pre-Eid rally

5 minutes ago
 ‘Ghada’ crowned winner of Mansour bin Zayed Fe ..

‘Ghada’ crowned winner of Mansour bin Zayed Festival Cup at Toulouse racecou ..

35 minutes ago
 EU Council adopts new rules on pay transparency

EU Council adopts new rules on pay transparency

50 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed lauds Saudi Arabia for evacuati ..

Abdullah bin Zayed lauds Saudi Arabia for evacuating UAE citizens from Sudan

1 hour ago
 Emirates Mars Mission unveils new Deimos observati ..

Emirates Mars Mission unveils new Deimos observations at EGU23, announces missio ..

1 hour ago
 Emirates to expand global network with launch of s ..

Emirates to expand global network with launch of services to Montréal in July

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.