UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Says Syria To Open Two Border Crossings For Quake Aid

Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2023 | 08:30 AM

UN chief says Syria to open two border crossings for quake aid

United Nations, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :The UN chief said Monday that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has agreed to open two more border crossings to allow in aid to help victims of the earthquake that has left more than 35,000 dead in the region.

Before the earthquake struck, almost all of the crucial humanitarian aid for the more than four million people living in rebel-controlled areas of northwestern Syria was being delivered from Turkey through one conduit -- the Bab al-Hawa crossing.

"Opening these crossing points -- along with facilitating humanitarian access, accelerating visa approvals and easing travel between hubs -- will allow more aid to go in, faster," said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

He said Assad had agreed to open the two crossing points of Bab Al-Salam and Al Raee from Türkey to northwest Syria for an initial period of three months to allow for the timely delivery of humanitarian aid.

Guterres noted that with the toll from the earthquake still rising, and with survivors exposed to harsh winter conditions in war-torn Syria, "delivering food, health, nutrition, protection, shelter, winter supplies and other life-saving supplies to all the millions of people affected is of the utmost urgency." The announcement came a day after World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus met Assad in Damascus to discuss the response to the devastating earthquake that hit Syria and Turkey last week.

The situation is particularly dire in the rebel-held area in the northwest of Syria, which cannot receive aid convoys from government-held parts of the country without Damascus's authorization.

The lone border crossing open to shuttle aid from Turkey also saw its operations disrupted by the quake.

Related Topics

Dead Earthquake World United Nations Syria Turkey Damascus Visa Border All From Million

Recent Stories

World Government Summit is key to shaping future, ..

World Government Summit is key to shaping future, policymakers, business communi ..

6 hours ago
 World Radio Day celebrates a â€˜unique instrument ..

World Radio Day celebrates a â€˜unique instrument of peaceâ€™

6 hours ago
 EIB backs US$150 million Middle East venture capit ..

EIB backs US$150 million Middle East venture capital initiative and create 8,000 ..

6 hours ago
 To address challenges, manage crises, and diversif ..

To address challenges, manage crises, and diversify economies, the world needs t ..

7 hours ago
 UAE has adopted excellence and quality as a way of ..

UAE has adopted excellence and quality as a way of life in all government sector ..

7 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with the President of Pa ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with the President of Paraguay on the sidelines of the ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.