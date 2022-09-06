UN chief slam attack on Russian embassy in Kabul

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned Monday's attack in Kabul in the immediate vicinity of the Russian embassy in which two of its staff were among six people reportedly killed.

"The Secretary-General conveys his condolences to the families of the deceased and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured," a statement issued by his spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, said of the casualties resulting from a bomb explosion.

"The Secretary-General reiterates that attacks against civilians and civilian objects, including diplomatic missions, are strictly prohibited under international humanitarian law," the statement added.