UN Chief Slams Attacks At Election Rally In Parwan Province

Tue 17th September 2019 | 11:30 PM

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has strongly condemned Tuesday's suicide attack at a campaign rally for Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in Charikar, the capital of Parwan province, north of Kabul, and called for the culprits to be held accountable.

At least 26 people and wounded more than 30 others. President Ghani reportedly was not harmed in the bombing, for which the Taliban later claimed responsibility.

A statement issued by his spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, expressed UN chief's deep sympathies to the families of the victims and to the Government and people of Afghanistan.

"The Secretary-General underscores that all Afghan citizens – whether voters, candidates or election-related staff – have the right to be free from fear, intimidation and violence.

"Attacks against civilians are unacceptable and those who carry out such crimes must be held accountable," the statement said.

